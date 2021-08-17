Morning Report: US sharemarkets were mixed on Monday

Weak Chinese economic data weighed on technology shares. But Apple shares climbed 1.4% to an all-time high. Tesla shares sank 4.3% as the US government opened an investigation on the electric vehicles firm’s Autopilot system. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (-0.7%) and Goldman Sachs (-0.6%) dropped as bond yields fell. Walmart shares gained 0.8% ahead of its quarterly report. Shares of UnitedHealth lifted 1.8% with Merck shares 1.6% higher as investors moved into defensive sectors. But Boeing shares lost 2.3% and Chevron shares fell 1.0% as the oil price declined. The Dow Jones index rose by 110 points or 0.3% to record highs. The S&P 500 index also lifted 0.3% to record highs. But the Nasdaq index lost 29 points or 0.2%.