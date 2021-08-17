Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 50

ASX200 down 50 points (0.7%) to 7532.
- ARB Corp (+0.9%); FY profit $112m, up 97%.
- BHP (-1.4%); I thought they were reporting today. Might be post market…or tomorrow.
- Breville (-6.7%); FY profit +42% yoy. Div 13.5c -34% yoy. Plans significant rebuild in Working Capital.
- Commonwealth Bank (-2.5%); ex div 200c. Trading 253c.
- Charter Hall (-1.8%); FY profit $291m, revenue -7%. Won’t provide guidance.
- Domain (-0.2%); FY profit $34.3m vs $227m loss last year. Restored its dividend @ 4c. Co is confident of market resilience despite lockdowns.
- Dexus (-1%); FY profit $1.14bn vs $972m yoy. +17%,
- IAG (-2.9%); ex div 13c. Trading down 16c.
- Magellan (-5.6%);
- Money Me (+6.5%); signed a deal with Platform Finance to bring its Autopay car finance solution to brokers.
- Santos (-1.8%); 1H profit US$354m vs US$289m loss yoy helped by a recovery in energy prices. The merger with Oil Search is ongoing.
- Shopping Centres (+0.4%); FY profit $463m vs $85m yoy on higher valuations of its malls and the retail recovery from the virus. No guidance.
- Senex (+0.3%); to proceed with $40m Atlas Expansion Projuect.
- Sims Ltd (-3.6%); FY profit $229m vs $265m loss last year. Div 30c vs 6c yoy. Higher sales, increased metal prices and cost cutting.
- SG Fleet (-1.7%); FY profit +20%.
- Westpac (-1.4%); flags weaker margins and higher costs in the next H.
