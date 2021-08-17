Markets

August 17, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 50

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 50 points (0.7%) to 7532.

 

  • ARB Corp (+0.9%); FY profit $112m, up 97%.
  • BHP (-1.4%); I thought they were reporting today.  Might be post market…or tomorrow.
  • Breville (-6.7%);  FY profit +42% yoy. Div 13.5c -34% yoy.   Plans significant rebuild in Working Capital.
  • Commonwealth Bank (-2.5%); ex div 200c.  Trading 253c.
  • Charter Hall (-1.8%);  FY profit $291m, revenue -7%.   Won’t provide guidance.
  • Domain (-0.2%); FY profit $34.3m vs $227m loss last year. Restored its dividend @ 4c.   Co is confident of market resilience despite lockdowns.
  • Dexus (-1%);   FY profit $1.14bn vs $972m yoy.  +17%,
  • IAG (-2.9%); ex div 13c.  Trading down 16c.
  • Magellan (-5.6%);
  • Money Me (+6.5%); signed a deal with Platform Finance to bring its Autopay car finance solution to brokers.
  • Santos (-1.8%); 1H profit US$354m vs US$289m loss yoy helped by a recovery in energy prices.  The merger with Oil Search is ongoing.
  • Shopping Centres (+0.4%); FY profit $463m vs $85m yoy on higher valuations of its malls and the retail recovery from the virus.  No guidance.
  • Senex (+0.3%); to proceed with $40m Atlas Expansion Projuect.
  • Sims Ltd (-3.6%); FY profit $229m vs $265m loss last year. Div 30c vs 6c yoy.    Higher sales, increased metal prices and cost cutting.
  • SG Fleet (-1.7%); FY profit +20%.
  • Westpac (-1.4%); flags weaker margins and higher costs in the next H.

 

 

……and KISS legend Gene Simmons has pleaded with people to get vaccinated – or you may not be allowed in to their concerts.    There it is everyone, the ultimate incentive to get the jab.

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

Lunch Report: Market slides for a second day

Westpac Hints at Buyback Despite Internal Strife

Santos Bounces Back, Turns Focus to Oil Search Deal

Morning Report: US sharemarkets were mixed on Monday

Start Your Batteries: the impact of EVs on ESG

Profit Briefs: BEN, SWM, CAR, LLC