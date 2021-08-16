Broker News

August 16, 2021

MGR – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Mirvac Group’s FY21 result came in ahead of guidance and Credit Suisse’s expectation. Operating EPS fell -9%, which was considered largely a function of lower development earnings, and was expected.

FY22 guidance is for EPS growth of 7.1% and DPS of 10.2 cents. The analyst sees enough upside to retain the Outperform rating. The target price increases to $3.13 from $3.06.

While the group is not immune to post-covid challenges that will likely continue to impact its Retail and Office portfolios in the near term, Credit Suisse expects earnings growth over the medium to long term.

Sector: Real Estate.

 

Target price is $3.13.Current Price is $3.00. Difference: $0.13 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MGR meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

SHV – Citi rates the stock as Buy

BBN – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

GMG – Citi rates the stock as Buy

JBH – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

NAB – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

WHC – Morgans rates the stock as Add