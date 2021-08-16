Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 31

ASX200 down 31 points (0.4%) to 7598.
So many results so I will keep it brief. Let me know if you want more details on any company………..
- A2Milk (+9.5%); press speculation that Nestle is having a close look at A2M.
- Bendigo Bank (-8.8%); FY profit +172% to $524m vs $192m yoy. Will acquire Melbourne fintech co Ferocia for $116m as part of its digital strategy.
- BHP (+1.4%) / Woodside (-1.3%); BHP said there has been talks with Woodside about selling its petroleum division ($20bn+ ?) but no agreement has been reached.
- Beach Petroleum (-7.8%); FY profit fell 37% to $316m due to a $117m writedown at its mine in Cooper Basin.
- BlueScope Steel (+1.2%); Cracking result. FY profit $1.19bn vs $96.5m yoy. Dic 25c plus a Special Div of 19c. Announced a $500m buy back.
- Carsales.com (+0.2%); FY up 11% to $152.8m vs $138m yoy but warned of ongoing impact of C19. Div cut to 22.5c from 25c.
- Commonwealth Bank (-1.2%); ex div 200c tomorrow.
- GPT (+3.6%); FY profit $760m vs $520m loss yoy due to positive valuations in its office and retail but was cautious on its outlook due to ongoing lockdowns.
- GWA Group (+8.7%); FY profit -20%.
- Imdex (+11%); FY profit +46%. Special Dividend.
- JB Hifi (-0.3%); FY profit +67% to $506m and declares a div of $1.07, +52%. Didn’t provide guidance due to covid uncertainty.
- Lend Lease (-5.5%); FY profit $22m. Said it expects FY22 to be a challenging year.
- Redhill Education (-4%); iCollege has extended its takeover until Sept 20,
- Seven West Media (-4.8%); FY profit more than trebled to $125m vs $37m yoy as advertising revenues stabalised. Positive momentum continuing into FY22.
- Steadfast (TH); to raise $200m to acquire Insurance broker Coverforce for $411.5m.
- Sydney Airport (-0.4%); has rejected a sweetened $8.45 takeover bid form IFM, saying it undervalues the co.
- Telix Pharma (+4.6%); press saying Telix is on the cusp of its first US FDA approval.