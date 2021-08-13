Morning Report: US sharemarkets edged higher on Thursday

Mega-cap technology shares led gains. Salesforce (+2.5%) and Apple (+2.1%) were the best-performing stocks in the Dow Jones, while Visa (-1.3%) and American Express (-1.3%) dragged on the index. Shares of Moderna (+1.6%), Tesla (+2.0%) and Nvidia (+1.1%) all climbed. But Micron Technology shares dropped 6.4% after Morgan Stanley’s downgrade to “equal-weight.” The Dow Jones index rose by 15 points or less than 0.1% to record highs. The S&P 500 index lifted 0.3% to record highs. And the Nasdaq index gained 51 points or 0.4%.