Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 1

ASX200 up 35 points (0.5%) to 7623.
- Baby Bunting (-6.6%); FY profit +76%. Revenue +16%. Not sure why the market doesn’t like it…..
- BlueScope (+3.2%); couple of broker upgrades this morning.
- Evolution (+0.3%); raises US$550m via a private placement.
- Perpetual (+0.4%); lowers its guidance slightly due to methodology change.
- Pointsbet (+2.8%); has now launched its product in West Virginia. Paige Spiranac doing a great job as Ambassador.
- Suncorp (-3.7%); ex div 48c. Trading down 47c.
Friday Dad Joke; more like an office joke today…..
St Peter; Why should I let you into Heaven?
Me; Once, a co-worker said “on a go forward basis” seven times in a meeting, and I just let him.
St Peter; Get in here……