August 13, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 1

By Glenn Evans

ASX200 up 35 points (0.5%) to 7623.

 

  • Baby Bunting (-6.6%); FY profit +76%.  Revenue +16%.   Not sure why the market doesn’t like it…..
  • BlueScope (+3.2%); couple of broker upgrades this morning.
  • Evolution (+0.3%); raises US$550m via a private placement.
  • Perpetual (+0.4%); lowers its guidance slightly due to methodology change.
  • Pointsbet (+2.8%); has now launched its product in West Virginia.  Paige Spiranac doing a great job as Ambassador.
  • Suncorp (-3.7%); ex div 48c.  Trading down 47c.

 

Friday Dad Joke;     more like an office joke today…..

St Peter;   Why should I let you into Heaven?

Me;  Once, a co-worker said “on a go forward basis” seven times in a meeting, and I just let him.

St Peter;  Get in here……

 

