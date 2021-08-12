Broker News

August 12, 2021

KPG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Despite reporting an underlying FY21 profit (NPATA) rise of 27.5% on the previous corresponding period, Morgans downgrades the rating to Hold from Add, as the stock is trading in-line with its upgraded valuation. The target price rises to $3.44 from $2.35.

FY21 revenue growth of 7.5% was primarily driven by acquisitions (4.8%), with accounting organic growth contributing 1.5% and complementary businesses 1.2%.

Total dividends (including specials) for the year were 5.84 cents, up 8.3%. Management commented that the group was “inundated” with further acquisition opportunities and further partnerships remain core to the strategy.

Sector: Commercial & Professional Services.

 

Target price is $3.44.Current Price is $3.47. Difference: ($0.03) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If KPG meets the Morgans target it will return approximately -1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ALD – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

HMC – UBS rates the stock as Sell

SPK – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

ORA – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

NAB – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

NVX – Morgans rates the stock as Add