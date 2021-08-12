Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 1

ASX200 up 1 point to 7584.
- AGL (-3.9%); reported a FY loss of $2.06bn vs $1bn profit yoy. Co blamed downturn in wholesale energy prices. Warns of more drop in earnings.
- AMP (+0.9%); reported a 28% fall in 1H profit. No div. Maintains conservative approach until demerge and future strategies are finalised.
- Downer (+4.7%); FY profit $183.7m vs loss $155m yoy, due to asset sales, cost reduction and a narrowed focus.
- Goodman (-3.4%); FY profit $1.22bn, up 15% yoy. Forecast EPS to be 10% higher in FY22.
- Graincorp (+11.7%); announced a 19% upgrade to FY21 guidance.
- Mirvac (-0.2%); FY profit $901m, up 61% due to roaring residential sales. Expects 7% growth in FY22 “assuming vaccination targets are met”.
- National Aust Bank (+0.2%); 3Q profit $1.65bn vs $1.5bn yoy, due to improving lending momentum. Plenty of comments out there…..
- Newcrest (+0.7%); said it would go ahead with a $182m project to shore up long-term production from its Telfer gold mine in WA.
- QBE (+7%); reported a 1H profit of US$441m, driven by a material turnaround in underwriting and investment returns. Div 11c.
- Rio Tinto (-6.8%); ex div 760c. Trading down 889c.
- Telstra (+2.9%); FY profit $1.86bn vs $1.82bn yoy. Dividend held. Launched a $1.35bn buy back. Lots of comments out there…..
………and today is International Middle Child Day. Show some love to those who have spent their entire lives seeing their older and younger siblings receive all the love, attention and support — which is why they are now soft, needy and entitled…………just saying…..