August 12, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 1

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 1 point  to 7584.

 

  • AGL (-3.9%); reported a FY loss of $2.06bn vs $1bn profit yoy. Co blamed downturn in wholesale energy prices.  Warns of more drop in earnings.
  • AMP (+0.9%); reported a 28% fall in 1H profit.  No div.  Maintains conservative approach until demerge and future strategies are finalised.
  • Downer (+4.7%); FY profit $183.7m vs loss $155m yoy, due to asset sales, cost reduction and a narrowed focus.
  • Goodman (-3.4%); FY profit $1.22bn, up 15% yoy.   Forecast EPS to be 10% higher in FY22.
  • Graincorp (+11.7%); announced a 19% upgrade to FY21 guidance.
  • Mirvac (-0.2%); FY profit $901m, up 61% due to roaring residential sales.  Expects 7% growth in FY22 “assuming vaccination targets are met”.
  • National Aust Bank (+0.2%); 3Q profit $1.65bn vs $1.5bn yoy, due to improving lending momentum.  Plenty of comments out there…..
  • Newcrest (+0.7%); said it would go ahead with a $182m project to shore up long-term production from its Telfer gold mine in WA.
  • QBE (+7%); reported a 1H profit of US$441m, driven by a material turnaround in underwriting and investment returns.   Div 11c.
  • Rio Tinto (-6.8%); ex div 760c.  Trading down 889c.
  • Telstra (+2.9%); FY profit $1.86bn vs $1.82bn yoy.  Dividend held. Launched a $1.35bn buy back.   Lots of comments out there…..

 

