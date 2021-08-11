Broker News

August 11, 2021

NAB – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Due to recent share price strength the broker lowers its rating to Hold from Add and the $27.50 target price is unchanged.

Morgans sees a marginal benefit in the wider context, of the agreement to purchase Citigroup’s Australian consumer business. Pre-tax cost synergies of circa -$130m pa are expected to be realised over three years, with the majority expected to be achieved in the first two years.

Sector: Banks.

 

Target price is $27.50.Current Price is $27.32. Difference: $0.18 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NAB meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

SPK – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

ORA – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

NVX – Morgans rates the stock as Add

AIA – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

WBC – Morgans rates the stock as Add

TLS – UBS rates the stock as Neutral