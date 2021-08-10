Broker News

August 10, 2021

SUN – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

After FY21 results Morgans leaves EPS forecasts largely unchanged, with slightly reduced earnings forecasts offset by incorporation of the $250m buyback. The result was considered a mixed bag.

The analyst highlights a stronger-than-expected capital returns, with the second half  dividend of 40cps being 5cps above consensus, while a 8cps special dividend was declared.

While the broker sees this as a strong result and remains optimistic on earnings improvement over the next few years, shares are trading in-line with valuation. There’s considered better value elsewhere in the sector. The Hold rating is unchanged and the target rises to $12.85 from $11.66.

Sector: Insurance.

 

Target price is $12.85.Current Price is $12.79. Difference: $0.06 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SUN meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

AIA – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

WBC – Morgans rates the stock as Add

TLS – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

WGX – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

360 – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

CIP – Morgans rates the stock as Hold