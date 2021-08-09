Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 24

ASX200 up 24 points (0.3%) to 7562.
Reporting season now in full swing. I will keep things brief but please let me know if you want more details on any names….
- Aurizon (+0.2%); said FY profit was flat compared to 12 months earlier, and it forecast steady earnings for the year ahead. Div 14.4c, +5% yoy.
- Brickworks (-3.7%); said sales in NSW on 50% of pre-lockdown levels. No guidance due to lack of visibility.
- Gold; down 2.4%/ Silver -7% on bets the US may soon start tapering its asset purchases. EVN GOR NCM PRU RRL SLR all down 2% to 6%.
- IAG (+4.1%); Chairman Elizabeth Bryan to retire.
- Magellan (+0.4%); FUM $117bn at July 30. Up 3bn in a month.
- Suncorp (+6.75%); FY profit rose by 13%, beating consensus, and launched a $250m buy back. Div 40c AND a special div of 8c.
- Transurban (-0.6%); returned to profit ($3.3bn vs $111m loss) as it banked proceeds from asset sales, but warned that the ‘rona is threatening the recovery in traffic on its network of global toll roads.
- Westpac (+1.4%); has agreed to sell its Australian life insurance business to TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia for $900m.
……..combined advertising revenue of Google and Fakebook;
- This year $318.2bn
- 5 years ago $106.3bn
- 10 years ago $39.7bn
- 15 years ago $10.5bn
Source; Twitter