August 9, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 24

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 24 points (0.3%)  to 7562.

Reporting season now in full swing.   I will keep things brief but please let me know if you want more details on any names….

  • Aurizon (+0.2%); said FY profit was flat compared to 12 months earlier, and it forecast steady earnings for the year ahead.   Div 14.4c, +5% yoy.
  • Brickworks (-3.7%); said sales in NSW on 50% of pre-lockdown levels. No guidance due to lack of visibility.
  • Gold;  down 2.4%/ Silver -7% on bets the US may soon start tapering its asset purchases.  EVN  GOR NCM PRU RRL SLR all down 2% to 6%.
  • IAG (+4.1%);  Chairman Elizabeth Bryan to retire.
  • Magellan (+0.4%); FUM $117bn at July 30.  Up 3bn in a month.
  • Suncorp (+6.75%); FY profit rose by 13%, beating consensus, and launched a $250m buy back.  Div 40c AND a special div of 8c.
  • Transurban (-0.6%); returned to profit ($3.3bn vs $111m loss) as it banked proceeds from asset sales, but warned that the ‘rona is threatening the       recovery in traffic on its network of global toll roads.
  • Westpac (+1.4%); has agreed to sell its Australian life insurance business to TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia for $900m.

 

……..combined advertising revenue of Google and Fakebook;

  • This year $318.2bn
  • 5 years ago $106.3bn
  • 10 years ago $39.7bn
  • 15 years ago $10.5bn

Source; Twitter

