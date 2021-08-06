Markets / Video

August 6, 2021

Morning Report: US sharemarkets advanced on Thursday

Shares of retailer Wayfair (+10.0%), software company Datadog (+15.3%) and Uber (+3.0%) all higher after earnings reports. Shares of ViacomCBS jumped 6.7% as the company said it signed up the highest number of new streaming subscribers in the June quarter. But shares of Roku (-4.0%), Etsy (-9.7%) and Cigna (-10.9%) all dropped after providing trading and earnings updates. The Dow Jones index rose by 272 points or 0.8%. The S&P 500 index gained 0.6% and the Nasdaq index rose by 115 points or 0.8% – both closing at record highs.

