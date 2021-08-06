Funds / Markets / Technology / Video

August 6, 2021

Magellan Minutes: The Cloud and Cybersecurity

Consumers are moving toward the ‘cloud’ and enjoying the scale and benefits it provides.  But what exactly is the ‘cloud’ and who are the major players involved? Investment Analyst, Adrian Lu provides us with an overview of the cloud and how it works.  Adrian also addresses the recent headlines around cybersecurity and what we can learn from the recent hacks on high profile companies like Microsoft.

 

 

The Magellan Global Fund offers investors the opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund. The Fund aims to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term while minimising the risk of permanent capital loss. It comes in both listed and unlisted versions.

