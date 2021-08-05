WPL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

Total capex for the development of Scarborough & Pluto T2 has increased 5% to $12.0bn, largely in-line with UBS’ expectation. The broker’s Buy rating and $26.10 target is maintained, as the company trades with an implied oil price of $54/bbl versus spot of $72/bbl.

The analyst believes the company could re-rate following the appointment of a permanent CEO and successful sell-down of Scarborough and Pluto T2.

A formal process has commenced to sell down Scarborough to around 60% from 73.5%, and Pluto T2 to 50% from 100%.

Sector: Energy.

Target price is $26.10.Current Price is $21.82.