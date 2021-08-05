Broker News

August 5, 2021

PNI – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

Despite upgrading forecasts by more than 80% during the second half, FY21 results were still ahead of Macquarie’s expectations.

The FY22 outlook is also attractive to the broker, supported by closing funds under management being 28% above the FY21 average.

Macquarie retains an Outperform rating and raises the target to $15.33 from $12.28.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

 

Target price is $15.33.Current Price is $14.85. Difference: $0.48 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If PNI meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

