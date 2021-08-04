COF – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

FY21 results for Centuria Office REIT were in-line with guidance, as was the FY21 DPS of 16.5c (83% payout ratio). Guidance was for funds from operations (FFO) of 18c and DPS of 16.5c, which implies to Morgans a distribution yield of 6.8%, paid quarterly.

At June, the weighted average lease expiry (WALE) across the portfolio was 4.3 years and occupancy 93.1%. The analyst notes FY22 and FY23 lease expiries are 7.2% and 13.4%.

Morgans adjust its FY22 FFO to be in-line with guidance, with upside likely, dependent on some leasing outcomes, particularly at Robina Town Centre. The broker retains its Hold rating and edges up its price target to $2.50 from $2.49.

Sector: Real Estate.

