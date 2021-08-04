Markets

August 4, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 15

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 15 points (0.2%) to 7489.

 

  • BWP (-0.5%); FY revenue -2.3% yoy.  Guidance unchanged.
  • Fortescue (+0.7%); overnight Vale downgraded its production capacity.
  • Genworth Mortgage (+7.3%); reported a profit of $76.4m vs an $85.5m loss a year earlier.  Reinstated its dividend. Guidance was robust.
  • GUD Holdings (-1.7%); FY profit +40% yoy but said volatile conditions returned in July and expects modest growth.
  • Imricor (+5.8%); the co’s Advantage-MR EP Recorder/Stimulator system receiving Australian TGA approval.
  • REA Group (+0.5%); has completed the sale of its Malaysia and Thailand entities to PropertyGuru in exchange for an 18%1 equity interest in PropertyGuru.
  • Rex Minerals (TH); Trading Halt pending placement.
  • RPM Group (+8.6%); has made 3 acquisitions in Far North Qld.
  • Westpac (+0.1%); will offer staff and their families in affected local Govt areas the ability to book vaccines.
  • Woodside (+0.7%); said its Scarborough natural-gas project will cost US$12bn to develop, representing an around 5% increase on an earlier estimate nearly two years ago.

 

………..and The Australian is reporting that two Australian Olympic teams (not named) are under investigation for drunken behaviour on the flight home, including raiding the plane’s alcohol.     “Australians all let us rejoice…..”

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

Lunch Report: Aussie shares only slightly higher

Air NZ Takes Further Hit as Delta Bites

Morning Report: US sharemarkets were firmer on Tuesday

This Time it Is Not Different

Nickel and Copper Back in Favour

The Naked Truth – Returns Stripped Back