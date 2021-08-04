Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 15

ASX200 up 15 points (0.2%) to 7489.
- BWP (-0.5%); FY revenue -2.3% yoy. Guidance unchanged.
- Fortescue (+0.7%); overnight Vale downgraded its production capacity.
- Genworth Mortgage (+7.3%); reported a profit of $76.4m vs an $85.5m loss a year earlier. Reinstated its dividend. Guidance was robust.
- GUD Holdings (-1.7%); FY profit +40% yoy but said volatile conditions returned in July and expects modest growth.
- Imricor (+5.8%); the co’s Advantage-MR EP Recorder/Stimulator system receiving Australian TGA approval.
- REA Group (+0.5%); has completed the sale of its Malaysia and Thailand entities to PropertyGuru in exchange for an 18%1 equity interest in PropertyGuru.
- Rex Minerals (TH); Trading Halt pending placement.
- RPM Group (+8.6%); has made 3 acquisitions in Far North Qld.
- Westpac (+0.1%); will offer staff and their families in affected local Govt areas the ability to book vaccines.
- Woodside (+0.7%); said its Scarborough natural-gas project will cost US$12bn to develop, representing an around 5% increase on an earlier estimate nearly two years ago.
………..and The Australian is reporting that two Australian Olympic teams (not named) are under investigation for drunken behaviour on the flight home, including raiding the plane’s alcohol. “Australians all let us rejoice…..”