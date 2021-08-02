Time crystals, sodium-ion batteries, and where to go when civilisation collapses

Agritech

Rice and potato plant yields can be increased by 50% (!) by adding a gene encoding for a protein called FTO, according to a recent paper.

“The change really is dramatic,” said University of Chicago Prof. Chuan He, who together with Prof. Guifang Jia at Peking University led the research. “What’s more, it worked with almost every type of plant we tried it with so far, and it’s a very simple modification to make.”

Batteries

Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL), the largest EV battery maker in the world, has announced its first-generation sodium-ion battery. They’re the first top tier EV battery maker to announce a sodium-ion battery; sodium-ion batteries should be cheaper than lithium-ion batteries but questions remain about whether they can be effectively manufactured in large quantities.

The cost of sodium could be a fraction of lithium and EVs could charge more quickly, said Dennis Chien, a senior analyst at Hong Kong-based investment company HSZ Group. “I think there’s a great potential that sodium-ion batteries will play an important role” in EVs, he said.

Health

BioNTech, the developer of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, wants to develop an mRNA-based vaccine for malaria.

With a highly effective malaria vaccine, Biontech could become the world’s dominant supplier of drugs based on messenger or messenger RNA technology. The German company created the first and most widely administered mRNA vaccine against the novel coronavirus. And it wants to use this technology to fight other diseases as well. Biontech is currently testing 14 clinical product candidates against cancer in 15 ongoing studies, and the company is developing mRNA vaccines against nine different infectious diseases. Clinical trials for an mRNA vaccine against tuberculosis are also expected to start in 2022.

Mouse Health

US biologists have successfully suppressed alcoholism in mice with a mixture of two drugs (see the paper).

Shortly, scientists plan to test whether it is possible to suppress other bad habits in this way, and will also study how safe long-term use of Rapablock and Rapalink-1 will be. The researchers hope that these experiments will open the way for clinical trials of these drugs on volunteers.

Renewables

Renewables became the second-most prevalent US electricity source in 2020 according to the US Energy Information Administration.