August 2, 2021

Morning Report: US sharemarkets were weaker on Friday

By Tom Piotrowski | More Articles by Tom Piotrowski

Shares in Amazon fell 7.6% on softer earnings and sales guidance. Other earnings results were mixed. The Dow Jones index fell by 149 points or 0.4%. The S&P 500 index lost 0.5%. And the Nasdaq index fell by 106 points or 0.7%.

