Broker News

August 2, 2021

BUB – Citi rates the stock as Sell

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Despite assessing a a positive quarterly update, Citi lowers forecast profit for FY21-23 by -$5m-$11m, due to a slower-than-previously-expected recovery from closed international borders. Also, lower gross margins from bulk ingredient sales and inventory provisions are expected.

Fourth quarter gross sales declined by -2% relative to the previous corresponding period. The broker considers this a significant improvement compared to the third quarter (-40%),  driven by improving momentum in China cross-border e-commerce and corporate daigou.

Citi retains its Sell rating and lowers its target price to $0.33 from $0.35.

Sector: Food, Beverage & Tobacco.

 

Target price is $0.33.Current Price is $0.45. Difference: ($0.12) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BUB meets the Citi target it will return approximately -36% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

SDF – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

NAB – Morgans rates the stock as Add

ALQ – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

REA – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

APE – Morgans rates the stock as Add

OSH – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral