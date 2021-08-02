Broker News

August 2, 2021

SDF – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

Ahead of the results on August 20, Credit Suisse is forecasting net profit before minorities of $151.3m and a final dividend of 6.5c. The company had upgraded guidance following an “excellent” third quarter and this suggests to the broker that activity is accelerating.

The broker continues to envisage upside risk from organic tailwinds, notwithstanding some cost catch up in the fourth quarter. Outperform rating and $4.60 target maintained.

Sector: Insurance.

 

Target price is $4.60.Current Price is $4.49. Difference: $0.11 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SDF meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

