August 2, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 91

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 91 points (1.2%) to 7483.

 

  • Afterpay (+23%);  US co Square Inc has agreed to an all-stock deal worth around A$39bn to acquire Afterpay.   Values APT at about a 30% premium to Fridays close which is approx. $126.24. (is my maths right?)  As an APT shareholder, do you want Square stock or cash?   Any other buyers out there?   Trading @ $119.30    Splitit (+7.6%)   Zip (+7%)
  • Oil Search (+5.6%)/ Santos (+1.3%);  Santos has increased its all scrip takeover offer for Oil Search to $4.29.   OSH said it intends to recommend the offer.

 

 

……and US companies that have announced C-19 vaccine requirements for at least some of their employees…….

  • Disney
  • Walmart
  • Google
  • Fakebook
  • Blackrock
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Saks Fifth Avenue
  • The Washington Post

Source; CNN

 

Any Aussie companies have vaccine requirements yet?

