Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 91

ASX200 up 91 points (1.2%) to 7483.
- Afterpay (+23%); US co Square Inc has agreed to an all-stock deal worth around A$39bn to acquire Afterpay. Values APT at about a 30% premium to Fridays close which is approx. $126.24. (is my maths right?) As an APT shareholder, do you want Square stock or cash? Any other buyers out there? Trading @ $119.30 Splitit (+7.6%) Zip (+7%)
- Oil Search (+5.6%)/ Santos (+1.3%); Santos has increased its all scrip takeover offer for Oil Search to $4.29. OSH said it intends to recommend the offer.
……and US companies that have announced C-19 vaccine requirements for at least some of their employees…….
- Disney
- Walmart
- Fakebook
- Blackrock
- Morgan Stanley
- Saks Fifth Avenue
- The Washington Post
Source; CNN
Any Aussie companies have vaccine requirements yet?