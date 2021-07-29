Markets

July 29, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 33

ASX200 up 33 points (0.5%) to 7412

 

  • Australian Pharmaceutical (unch);  rejected a takeover proposal from Wesfarmers, saying it wasn’t compelling and that it was opportunist.
  • Clinuvel Pharma (+4%); Q update.
  • Fortescue (+1.1%); 4Q shipments +4% yoy, above expectations. Full results due on Aug 30 so we will have to wait to find out the dividend.
  • Incitec Pivot (+2.4%); Investor update on as I write.
  • Metal Hawk (+6.6%) ; signed a deal with Horizon to secure exclusive nickel rights on tenements adjacent to its Blair North/Clinker Hill Projects.
  • Iress (+14%); launches a $100m buy back.
  • Iress (+14%); Private equity giant EQT has stepped up its pursuit of IRESS. Iress says proposal did not represent compelling value.
  • Lynas (+0.6%); the High Court of Malaya at Kuala Lumpur dismissed the judicial review proceedings of the anti-Lynas activists.
  • Macquarie (-0.1%); 1Q contribution up “significantly” on pcp. Maintains cautious stance and warned of potential lower dividend.
  • Ramelius (+0.6%); Q update.   Record production and upgraded guidance.
  • Regis Resources (+7%); 4Q update.
  • Rio Tinto (+2.7%); reported after market yesterday. Profit US$12.2bn a little below expectations but declared a special dividend.
  • Sandfire (+0.6%); 4Q update.
  • Splitit (unchanged); 2Q revenue +18% yoy.  Sales +38% yoy. Expecting volumes to increase in 2H.
  • Stockland (-0.9%); CFO Tiernan O’Rourke to step down.
  • Unibail- Westfield (-0.7%); 1H results “reflect significant COVID-19 related disruption”.

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

