Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 33

ASX200 up 33 points (0.5%) to 7412
- Australian Pharmaceutical (unch); rejected a takeover proposal from Wesfarmers, saying it wasn’t compelling and that it was opportunist.
- Clinuvel Pharma (+4%); Q update.
- Fortescue (+1.1%); 4Q shipments +4% yoy, above expectations. Full results due on Aug 30 so we will have to wait to find out the dividend.
- Incitec Pivot (+2.4%); Investor update on as I write.
- Metal Hawk (+6.6%) ; signed a deal with Horizon to secure exclusive nickel rights on tenements adjacent to its Blair North/Clinker Hill Projects.
- Iress (+14%); launches a $100m buy back.
- Iress (+14%); Private equity giant EQT has stepped up its pursuit of IRESS. Iress says proposal did not represent compelling value.
- Lynas (+0.6%); the High Court of Malaya at Kuala Lumpur dismissed the judicial review proceedings of the anti-Lynas activists.
- Macquarie (-0.1%); 1Q contribution up “significantly” on pcp. Maintains cautious stance and warned of potential lower dividend.
- Ramelius (+0.6%); Q update. Record production and upgraded guidance.
- Regis Resources (+7%); 4Q update.
- Rio Tinto (+2.7%); reported after market yesterday. Profit US$12.2bn a little below expectations but declared a special dividend.
- Sandfire (+0.6%); 4Q update.
- Splitit (unchanged); 2Q revenue +18% yoy. Sales +38% yoy. Expecting volumes to increase in 2H.
- Stockland (-0.9%); CFO Tiernan O’Rourke to step down.
- Unibail- Westfield (-0.7%); 1H results “reflect significant COVID-19 related disruption”.