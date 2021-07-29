Broker News

July 29, 2021

ALQ – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

ALS has introduced first half guidance for net profit of $115-125m, ahead of UBS estimates. The broker increases cash net profit forecasts by 7%. The company is experiencing growth across all key units. Geochemistry is benefiting from strong mineral exploration.

ALS has also acquired an additional 49% stake in pharmaceutical company, Nuvisan which will allow it to expand its pharmaceutical testing offering. UBS retains a Neutral rating and raises the target to $13.00 from $12.25.

Sector: Commercial & Professional Services.

 

Target price is $13.00.Current Price is $12.62. Difference: $0.38 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ALQ meets the UBS target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

