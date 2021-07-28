Markets / Video

July 28, 2021

Morning Report: US sharemarkets fell from record highs on Tuesday

By Tom Piotrowski | More Articles by Tom Piotrowski

Regulatory fears surrounding China’s technology sector weighed on investor sentiment. Shares of Amazon (-2.0%) and Facebook (-1.3%) both fell. Apple (-1.5%) and Microsoft (-0.9%) shares tumbled ahead of their earnings reports. Shares of Tesla fell by 2.0%, while General Electric rose by 1.2% after both reported results that beat analysts’ estimates. UPS shares lost 7.0% as its revenue disappointed. Intel shares sank 2.1% after it said its factories would start building Qualcomm (-1.8%) chips. The Dow Jones index fell by 86 points or 0.2%. The S&P 500 index lost 0.5% and the Nasdaq index shed 180 points or 1.2%.

About Tom Piotrowski

View more articles by Tom Piotrowski →

More Related Articles

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 20

Green Pivot Continues for BHP, RIO

Strong Tech Results No Tonic for the Market

Blue Ribbon Result for BlueScope Steel

Dividend Stocks Beyond Australian Blue Chips

Big Trouble in Not-So-Little China