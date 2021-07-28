Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 20

ASX200 down 20 points (0.3%) to 7411.
- ALS Ltd (+3.3%); has bought a 49% stake in European Pharmaceutical NUVISAN.
- Commonwealth Bank (-0.8%); has pushed out its rate rise expectations to May 2023.
- Collection House (-2.4%); 4Q update.
- Crown (+0.3%); Crown Melbourne will resume normal operations. “Hygiene protocols remain in place”. At the casino…?!!
- Eagers Automotive (+2.9%); Trading update – upgrades guidance on the back of cost savings program.
- IGO (-1.5%); said FY production of copper and nickel beat expectations, while costs were lower than anticipated.
- Mount Gibson (-8.6%); Q update.
- Rio Tinto (-0.8%); H result due after market.
- RPM Automative (unch); Q4 result of record $15.2m revenue, +48.5% on pcp.
- St Barbara (-2.6%); Q4 results.
- Spark Infrastructure (+5%); KKR & Co and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board have raised its takeover proposal to $2.95. Trading @ $2.74.
