July 27, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 20

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 20 points (+0.3%) to 7414.

 

  • BlueScope (+2.6%); cracking result.  Said 2H earnings beat guidance as all segments delivered better results than FY20.  Highest profit in 19 years.
  • Imugene (TH); Trading Halt.  Capital raising.
  • IGO (+0.7%); to acquire 100% of the Silver Knight nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide deposit from Creasy Group.
  • Japara Healthcare (+18%); has agreed to acquisition proposal from Calvary.
  • Oil Search (+0.5%); said higher realized prices for its oil and natural gas drove a 22% increase in 2Q revenue, offsetting lower output.
  • Oz Minerals (+7.7%); produced more copper in the 2Q than a year ago and less gold, but raised its gold production guidance for 2021 and lowered its projection for mining costs.
  • Temple & Webster (+10.4%); 4Q sales +26% yoy.  Annual revenue +85% and earnings +141% yoy as the furniture and homewares retailer continued to benefit from a pandemic-driven shift to online shopping.

