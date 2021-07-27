Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 20

ASX200 up 20 points (+0.3%) to 7414.
- BlueScope (+2.6%); cracking result. Said 2H earnings beat guidance as all segments delivered better results than FY20. Highest profit in 19 years.
- Imugene (TH); Trading Halt. Capital raising.
- IGO (+0.7%); to acquire 100% of the Silver Knight nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide deposit from Creasy Group.
- Japara Healthcare (+18%); has agreed to acquisition proposal from Calvary.
- Oil Search (+0.5%); said higher realized prices for its oil and natural gas drove a 22% increase in 2Q revenue, offsetting lower output.
- Oz Minerals (+7.7%); produced more copper in the 2Q than a year ago and less gold, but raised its gold production guidance for 2021 and lowered its projection for mining costs.
- Temple & Webster (+10.4%); 4Q sales +26% yoy. Annual revenue +85% and earnings +141% yoy as the furniture and homewares retailer continued to benefit from a pandemic-driven shift to online shopping.