Markets

July 26, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 17

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 17 points (0.2%) to 7412.

 

  • AMP (-0.4%); announced a new service model, giving advisers increased choice, flexibility, and transparency with how they partner with AMP.
  • American Pacific Borates (-1.8%);  Q update.
  • Boral (-0.1%); agrees to sell its Australian Timber business to Allied Natural Wood Enterprises for $64.5m
  • Cromwell (-0.3%); appoints Jonathan Callaghan as new CEO.
  • Devex Resources (+3.4%); said that new results significantly upgrade Junee Porphyry Copper-Gold Project.
  • GPT (-3.2%); withdrew its guidance for this year, citing uncertainty over the duration and impact of lockdowns.
  • Lynas (+9%); said 4Q output of its core products rose slightly despite challenges from C19 in Malaysia, while its Q sales revenue reached a record high.
  • Santos (-1.1%); the first oil from the Van Gogh Phase 2 Infill Development was producing at the highest initial rate from an individual well in field history.

 

…………..and on this day in 1980 Caddyshack was released.      Best movie of all time.     No argument.

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

Evening Report: Aussie shares fade from early record high to finish flat

Beneath the Bonnet of the Biden Bounce

Lunch Report: Aussie market briefly hits all-time high

Hidden Gems Webinar Recap – CE1, PYG, ELT, CRO, TTB

Total Brain – A mental health platform

Buy the Dip