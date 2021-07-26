Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 17

ASX200 up 17 points (0.2%) to 7412.
- AMP (-0.4%); announced a new service model, giving advisers increased choice, flexibility, and transparency with how they partner with AMP.
- American Pacific Borates (-1.8%); Q update.
- Boral (-0.1%); agrees to sell its Australian Timber business to Allied Natural Wood Enterprises for $64.5m
- Cromwell (-0.3%); appoints Jonathan Callaghan as new CEO.
- Devex Resources (+3.4%); said that new results significantly upgrade Junee Porphyry Copper-Gold Project.
- GPT (-3.2%); withdrew its guidance for this year, citing uncertainty over the duration and impact of lockdowns.
- Lynas (+9%); said 4Q output of its core products rose slightly despite challenges from C19 in Malaysia, while its Q sales revenue reached a record high.
- Santos (-1.1%); the first oil from the Van Gogh Phase 2 Infill Development was producing at the highest initial rate from an individual well in field history.
