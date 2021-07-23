Broker News

July 23, 2021

NCM – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgans assesses a strong fourth quarter, which saw Newcrest Mining attain FY21 production guidance for copper and gold. Higher copper prices and production reduced all-in sustaining costs (AISC), with Cadia and Telfer considered to have strong quarters.

The overall improvement in AISC by 11% quarter-on-quarter was driven by higher copper production and price, strong gold production and the reclassification of capital spending at Red Chris. The broker retains its Add rating and reduces its target price to $30.53 from $30.95.

Copper revenue is growing in importance, and likely to become more important over the next 12 months as gold grades at Cadia begin to decline, notes Morgans.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $30.53.Current Price is $26.18. Difference: $4.35 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NCM meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ASB – Citi rates the stock as Buy

MP1 – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

RWC – Ord Minnett rates the stock as Buy

CIM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

S32 – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

BPT – Morgans rates the stock as Add