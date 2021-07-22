Markets

July 22, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 45

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 45 points (0.6%) to 7354.

 

  • Australian Vanadium (+16%); has been awarded a $3.69m Australian Government grant.
  • BHP (+2.5%); has signed a supply deal with Tesla for nickel, from its Nickel West operations in WA,.
  • Computershare (+4.8%); several broker upgrades this morning.
  • Emerge Gaming (+15%); Q update.
  • Evolution (TH); has signed a $400m deal to buy mining assets from Northern Star Resources in Western Australia.  Raising 100%.
  • Galaxy (+7.7%); Q update.
  • Iluka (+6.7%); reported a sharp jump in 1H sales, and continues to explore ways to cut costs at its troubled Sierra Leone operations.
  • Lynas (+5.6%); has been awarded a $14.8m grant from the Australian Govt.
  • Newcrest (-0.6%); 4Q update. In short said its annual gold output fell, but was in line with guidance.  No material C-19 disruptions to date.
  • Northern Star (+1.8%); see Evolution.
  • Orocobre (+8.9%); Q update.
  • Paladin (+4.5%); Q update.
  • Prospa Group (+12.5%); Q update.
  • Santos (+2.9%); Q update. Said it benefited from stronger demand and higher prices for its oil and natural gas in the 2Q.
  • Senex (+0.1%) / Adbri (+1.1%);  Senex and Adbri sign a long-term gas sales agreement to support manufacturing operations.
  • Zip Co (-5.6%); Q update.

 

…….and for those interested, Bitcoin is rallying as I write (+8%) after Elon Musk said SpaceX owns some Bitcoin and has no plans to sell it.  He also said Tesla would soon resume accepting bitcoin for its vehicles.

