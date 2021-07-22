Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 45

ASX200 up 45 points (0.6%) to 7354.
- Australian Vanadium (+16%); has been awarded a $3.69m Australian Government grant.
- BHP (+2.5%); has signed a supply deal with Tesla for nickel, from its Nickel West operations in WA,.
- Computershare (+4.8%); several broker upgrades this morning.
- Emerge Gaming (+15%); Q update.
- Evolution (TH); has signed a $400m deal to buy mining assets from Northern Star Resources in Western Australia. Raising 100%.
- Galaxy (+7.7%); Q update.
- Iluka (+6.7%); reported a sharp jump in 1H sales, and continues to explore ways to cut costs at its troubled Sierra Leone operations.
- Lynas (+5.6%); has been awarded a $14.8m grant from the Australian Govt.
- Newcrest (-0.6%); 4Q update. In short said its annual gold output fell, but was in line with guidance. No material C-19 disruptions to date.
- Northern Star (+1.8%); see Evolution.
- Orocobre (+8.9%); Q update.
- Paladin (+4.5%); Q update.
- Prospa Group (+12.5%); Q update.
- Santos (+2.9%); Q update. Said it benefited from stronger demand and higher prices for its oil and natural gas in the 2Q.
- Senex (+0.1%) / Adbri (+1.1%); Senex and Adbri sign a long-term gas sales agreement to support manufacturing operations.
- Zip Co (-5.6%); Q update.
…….and for those interested, Bitcoin is rallying as I write (+8%) after Elon Musk said SpaceX owns some Bitcoin and has no plans to sell it. He also said Tesla would soon resume accepting bitcoin for its vehicles.