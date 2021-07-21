Markets / Video

July 21, 2021

Evening Report: Aussie market snaps 2-day losing run

By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao

The Aussie market has snapped its 2-day losing run and recouping roughly half of the losses over the past two sessions. The ASX 200 managed to climb 56.5pts or 0.78% to 7,308 as banking, mining & healthcare stocks added most to the benchmark index.

