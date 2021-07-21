DRR – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

The performance at Mining Area C was better than expected in the June quarter. This is principally based on a strong ramp up at South Flank.

The company will continue to offer organic volume growth and product quality improvement yet the broker notes little commentary on M&A opportunities.

Credit Suisse emphasises the share price has been materially lagging the Australian dollar iron ore price but acknowledges Deterra Royalties is probably less competitive on dividend yields against a backdrop where iron ore prices remain above US$200/t.

Outperform rating and $5 target maintained.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $5.00.Current Price is $4.52. Difference: $0.48 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If DRR meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).