Broker News

July 21, 2021

DRR – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The performance at Mining Area C was better than expected in the June quarter. This is principally based on a strong ramp up at South Flank.

The company will continue to offer organic volume growth and product quality improvement yet the broker notes little commentary on M&A opportunities.

Credit Suisse emphasises the share price has been materially lagging the Australian dollar iron ore price but acknowledges Deterra Royalties is probably less competitive on dividend yields against a backdrop where iron ore prices remain above US$200/t.

Outperform rating and $5 target maintained.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $5.00.Current Price is $4.52. Difference: $0.48 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If DRR meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

OSH – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ANZ – Morgans rates the stock as Add

IAG – UBS rates the stock as Buy

BHP – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

ANZ – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

EDV – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform