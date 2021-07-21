Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 91

ASX200 up 91 points (1.3%) to 7344.

Altium (-3.1%); Autodesk has terminates talks with Altium.

BHP (+1.7%); press speculation that BHP is considering getting out of oil and gas……

Cimic (+3.8%); said 1H profit -34% after selling half its mining services unit Theiss. Reiterated positive outlook and previous guidance.

Kogan (+0.8%); FY sales +52%, revenue +56%, profit +60% yoy. 2H performance hit by warehousing costs and the purchase of too much stock.

Lend Lease (+1.9%); has agreed to sell its services business to Service Stream for $310m.

Lithium Aust (+6.8%); has been admitted to the Global Battery Alliance.

Service Stream (TH); See Lend Lease. SSM said it would raise $185m via an underwritten entitlement offer and placement @ 90c.

South 32 (+2.5%); said it will record a pretax impairment of $728m against its Illawarra Metallurgical Coal business in Australia after planning officials rejected a plan to extend the life of its Dendrobium mine.

