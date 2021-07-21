Markets

July 21, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 91

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 91 points (1.3%) to 7344.

 

  • Altium (-3.1%); Autodesk has terminates talks with Altium.
  • BHP (+1.7%); press speculation that BHP is considering getting out of oil and gas……
  • Cimic (+3.8%); said 1H profit -34% after selling half its mining services unit Theiss.  Reiterated positive outlook and previous guidance.
  • Kogan (+0.8%); FY sales +52%, revenue +56%, profit +60% yoy.    2H performance hit by warehousing costs and the purchase of too much stock.
  • Lend Lease (+1.9%); has agreed to sell its services business to Service Stream for $310m.
  • Lithium Aust (+6.8%); has been admitted to the Global Battery Alliance.
  • Service Stream (TH); See Lend Lease.  SSM said it would raise $185m via an underwritten entitlement offer and placement @ 90c.
  • South 32 (+2.5%); said it will record a pretax impairment of $728m against its Illawarra Metallurgical Coal business in Australia after planning officials rejected a plan to extend the life of its Dendrobium mine.

 

………and US magazine Moneybarn conducted a survey which rated the rudest drivers on the road.  According to that survey the rudest drivers are;

  • BMW M and X.    Any number…..
  • Range Rover
  • Audi TT
  • Mercedes Benz C class

 

Some readers of this jibber are probably saying this survey is stupid — which is why you drive these cars !   We know who you are, and you know who you are.    For the record I drive a Datsun 120Y.  Its green with a white vinyl top and has a wicked cassette player………..

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

