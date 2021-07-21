ANZ – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Morgans sees potential for further capital management by ANZ Bank, in the wake of the announced on-market share buyback program of up to $1.5bn, commencing in August. Morgans retains its Add rating and $34.50 target.

The broker suggests the announcement is expected to provide investors with increased confidence in the strength of major bank balance sheets, and the potential for capital management.

Sector: Banks.

Target price is $34.50. Current Price is $27.63. Difference: $6.87. If ANZ meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 20%.