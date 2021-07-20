Markets

July 20, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 46

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 46 points (0.6%) to 7240

 

  • ANZ (+0.1%); said it is looking to start its $1.5bn buy back in August.
  • Afterpay (+1.4%); will launch its banking product in Australia in October.  Westpac will hold deposits which would attract a 1% interest rate.
  • BHP (-2.2%); said 4Q iron ore production was down 2% yoy, while output of copper also slipped and petroleum volumes increased.   Lot of numbers in the Q report but didn’t change any FY estimates.
  • Dexus (-0.6%); said it will fund, develop and take a long-term equity interest in Atlassian’s flagship Sydney headquarters.
  • JB Hi Fi (+2.7%); said initial results for the recently concluded FY showed record sales and earnings, up 67%, although 4Q sales fell 8%.
  • Magellan (-0.4%); CEO Hamish Douglass said “cryptocurrencies are one of the mass delusions in modern history”. “It is inevitable crypto crashes to zero”.
  • Oil Search (+3.3%) / Santos (-3%); Oil Search has said it received a takeover approach from Santos about 3 weeks ago, which the board rejected.
  • Pointsbet (+2.8%); has entered into an agreement to pursue online sports betting access in Arizona.
  • Ramsay Health (+1%); in the UK overnight, Spire has voted down Ramsay’s takeover offer.
  • Sydney Airport (-0.4%); total June passengers down 71% yoy.  International -94%, domestic -57%.     We know why……
  • Zip Co (+3.7%); press speculation that multiple suitors are circling.

 

…and the latest odds for several Australian elections. There has been some change over the last few months;

 

Federal election.

  • Labor          $1.85
  • Coalition    $1.90

 

When will it be?

  • October 2021        $8
  • November 2021    $12
  • Sept/Dec 2021      $15

 

NSW due May 2022?

  • Gladys   $1.15
  • Labor    $5.00

