Broker News

July 14, 2021

NWH – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

NRW Holdings has announced the sale of its mobile mining assets to Boggabri Coal for $81m, which will see group pre-tax earnings decrease by -1%-2% and net debt reduce to $34m.

The broker remain cautious on margin compression in the near term though notes the company continues to benefit from a large order book and tender pipeline. The analyst maintains the Outperform rating and $2.10 target price.

Sector: Capital Goods.

 

Target price is $2.10.Current Price is $1.82. Difference: $0.28 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NWH meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

IPL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ICQ – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

SUN – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

WOW – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

FPH – UBS rates the stock as Sell

CBA – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform