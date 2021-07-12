Broker News

July 12, 2021

QBE – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

In anticipation of August results, Credit Suisse reviews earnings and valuations for the general insurance sector, which is still lagging the market versus pre-covid levels.

The broker is very positive on QBE Insurance Group, as overseas comparables continue to confirm ongoing rate momentum. The analyst highlights the group is currently trading at a -35% discount to the market, well below its five-year average discount of around -20%.

The Outperform rating and $13.30 target are retained.

Sector: Insurance.

 

