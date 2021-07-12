QBE – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

In anticipation of August results, Credit Suisse reviews earnings and valuations for the general insurance sector, which is still lagging the market versus pre-covid levels.

The broker is very positive on QBE Insurance Group, as overseas comparables continue to confirm ongoing rate momentum. The analyst highlights the group is currently trading at a -35% discount to the market, well below its five-year average discount of around -20%.

The Outperform rating and $13.30 target are retained.

Sector: Insurance.

Target price is $13.30.Current Price is $10.68. Difference: $2.62 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If QBE meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).