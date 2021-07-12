Magellan Minutes: Is Society Going Cashless?

The move towards a cashless society continues apace, going strong with electronic forms of payment increasing and consumer behaviour changing, but does this mean the end to physical cash as we know it? Find out more from Dom Giuliano, Magellan’s Deputy CIO, Head of ESG and Portfolio Manager as he tackles this question along with how companies like Mastercard and VISA are dealing with new competitors, and what the introduction of cryptocurrencies might mean for traditional credit cards.

The Magellan Global Fund offers investors the opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund. The Fund aims to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term while minimising the risk of permanent capital loss.