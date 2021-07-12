Broker News

July 12, 2021

CIP – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The REIT announced a portfolio revaluation as at June, resulting in a further increase of 11%. This follows from March revaluations, which saw portfolio values rise 8.3%. Morgans suggests the latest increase reflects a strong transactional market in the industrial sector.

The broker notes the portfolio cap rate has compressed -89bps since December 2020, and now sits at 4.53% versus 6.05% at June 2020. The REIT has also acquired a further three assets, increasing the portfolio value to $3bn.

Morgans increases the target price to $3.71 from $3.55 and retains the Hold rating.

Sector: Real Estate.

 

Target price is $3.71.Current Price is $3.71. Difference: $0.00 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CIP meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

CBA – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

HUB – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

VEA – UBS rates the stock as Buy

QBE – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

RFF – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

AQR – Morgans rates the stock as Add