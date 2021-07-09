Morning Report: US sharemarkets dropped from record highs on Thursday

There were growing investor concerns that the spread of Covid-19 variants could upend the global economic recovery. Goldman Sachs (-2.4%) and JPMorgan (-1.7%) shares both fell as US treasuries gained for an eighth straight day. Freeport-McMoRan shares lost 4.2% as copper prices eased. Shares of Facebook (-1.4%), Apple (-0.9%), Microsoft (-0.9%), Alphabet (-1.1%) and Micron Technology (-1.4%) were all lower. The Dow Jones index fell by 260 points or 0.8% after falling as much as 536 points in the session. The S&P 500 index lost 0.9%. And the Nasdaq index dropped 105 points or 0.7%.