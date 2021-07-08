Broker News

July 8, 2021

ORG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Credit Suisse does not expect Origin Energy to suffer the same earnings impact from June quarter spot electricity prices as AGL Energy ((AGL)) given good availability and models a -$15m impact.

The broker reduces integrated gas operating earnings forecast by -4.7% because of lower reported domestic gas prices in the third quarter and lower anticipated LNG exports in the fourth quarter.

For FY22 energy markets operating earnings forecasts are reduced by -10%. Target is raised to $4.50 from $4.20. Neutral maintained.

Sector: Energy.

 

Target price is $4.50.Current Price is $4.65. Difference: ($0.15) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ORG meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately -3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

