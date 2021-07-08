Optical deep-learning, a potential grid-scale battery tipping point, and Chinese cybersecurity regulations

Health

A clinical trial from University College London (UCL) successfully tested a new CRISPR-based therapy that treats hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis, which patients receive through a single infusion into their bloodstream — a much easier delivery mechanism than past CRISPR-based therapies. Intellia, which co-developed the treatment alongside Regeneron, has seen its stock price rise 127% over the past month.

“This is a major milestone for patients,” Doudna said. “While these are early data, they show us that we can overcome one of the biggest challenges with applying CRISPR clinically so far, which is being able to deliver it systemically and get it to the right place.”

Mouse Health

Researchers have tested a brain implant in mice that both detects pain and destroys it.

“Our findings show that this implant offers an effective strategy for pain therapy, even in cases where symptoms are traditionally difficult to pinpoint or manage,” said Drs. Jing Wang and Valentino D.B. Mazzia, who led the study.

Researchers at Tohoku University in Japan have identified a new treatment candidate that reverses the effect of dementia in mice (see the paper).

Accordingly, SAK3 significantly recovered mesencephalic dopamine neurons from cell death.

Cybersecurity

Hundreds of businesses, including one of Sweden’s largest grocery chains, have been hit by a ransomware attack that reached its victims through a fake software update after Kaseya, a software provider, was hacked. Russian cybercriminal group REvil is believed to be behind the attack, and they’re demanding $70 million to unlock affected machines.

“What makes this attack stand out is the trickle-down effect, from the managed service provider to the small business,” Mr. Hammond said. “Kaseya handles large enterprise all the way to small businesses globally, so ultimately, it has the potential to spread to any size or scale business.” Some of the affected companies were being asked for $5 million in ransom, Mr. Hammond said. Thousands of companies were at risk, he said.

Batteries

Australia will get its first grid-scale battery built without government support by the end of 2022, at an estimated cost of $270 million to $300 million. This is an important tipping point because it suggests that grid-scale batteries may now be profitable on a stand-alone basis, which would spur further investment.

Rather, the main market opportunity for batteries will be to take advantage of tapping low-cost electricity and then releasing it during higher-cost periods. The introduction of five-minute settlement periods within the National Electricity Market in October to replace the current 30-minute period also means “there will be plenty of arbitrage to go around” for suppliers such as battery owners, Professor Mountain said.

Nissan plans to build an EV battery `gigafactory’ in the UK.

Envision AESC, a Chinese-owned company that already provides Nissan with batteries at the assembly plant in Sunderland, will invest 450 million pounds, or $620 million, in a new so-called gigafactory to supply electric cars made at the site. It is part of a partnership between the two companies that began when Nissan sold AESC to Envision in 2019.

CNBC profiled lithium-metal batteries in this 12-minute video, focusing on Cuberg, a startup that Northvolt acquired in March.

Renewables

A recent paper in Joule argues that increasing US renewable generation to 90% by 2050 would yield lower system costs than maintaining the current generation mix. They point out that incremental costs of the system rise steeply as the renewables mix approaches 100%.

Space

Richard Branson will fly to suborbital space on July 11 on a Virgin Galactic flight, 9 days ahead of Jeff Bezos’ July 20 suborbital flight with Blue Origin. Neither company has announced when flights will be open to the wider public, but a suborbital space flight ticket is expected to cost $200,000 to $350,000.

Blockchain and Crypto

Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web, has sold an NFT of the original source code for $5.4 million through an auction at Sotheby’s.

Or, sort of. Berners-Lee isn’t selling the actual code, but the equivalent of an autographed copy. The rise of NFTs gave Berners-Lee an opportunity to fundraise off his legacy without attempting to claw back intellectual property rights, which at this point would have been impossible anyway. Thanks to NFTs, Berners-Lee can keep his code in the public domain and simultaneously entice someone to buy a certificate of ownership. Is this commodification directly opposed to the ethos of the open source movement? Well, yeah. But also: If the code itself is still public domain, does it matter, especially when there’s so much money sloshing around?

Bitcoin mining has become easier and more profitable since China cracked down on domestic mining.

Assuming fixed power costs, Zhang estimates revenues of $29 per day for those using the latest-generation Bitmain miner, versus $22 per day prior to the change. Longer-term, although miner income can fluctuate with the price of the coin, Zhang also noted that mining revenues have dropped only 17% from the bitcoin price peak in April, whereas the coin’s price has dropped about 50%.

Advertising

Advertisers have shifted spend towards Android after Apple tightened its tracking rules.

Tinuiti’s Facebook clients went from year-over-year spend growth of 46% for Android users in May to 64% in June. The clients’ iOS spending saw a corresponding slowdown, from 42% growth in May to 25% in June. Android ad prices are now about 30% higher than ad prices for iOS users, Mr. Taylor said. Tinuiti clients’ overall spending on Facebook increased—Android users gained a greater share of it, Mr. Taylor said.

Robotics and Drones

Zebra Technologies acquired Fetch Robotics, a warehouse automation startup, for $290 million.

The companies said the acquisition would help them integrate technology to connect human workers, tools like hand-held scanners and self-navigating robots, and the software that directs the flow of distribution, manufacturing and retail operations.

Zipline raised $250 million to scale its drone delivery services. The round was priced at $2.75 billion.