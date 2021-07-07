Morning Report: US sharemarkets were mixed on Tuesday

The Dow Jones index was dragged down by losses in Dow (-2.5%), Caterpillar (-2.0%), JPMorgan (-1.7%) and Chevron (-2.0%) shares as US treasuries rallied and oil prices fell. But shares of Amazon jumped 4.7% to a record high after the US Department of Defence cancelled its US$10 billion JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft (flat) and solicited proposals from both companies. Didi Global shares plunged 19.6% after Chinese regulators ordered the ride-hailing company’s app be taken down days after its US listing. The Dow Jones index fell by 209 points or 0.6%. The S&P 500 index lost 0.2%, ending a streak of seven consecutive closing record highs. But the Nasdaq index was up by 24 points or 0.2%.