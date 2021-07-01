APT – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

Macquarie envisages more catalysts beyond the US affiliate program will drive a re-rating, such as Afterpay Money, a new reward scheme, the roll-out in the EU and offshore investments.

The broker increases FY22-23 revenue estimates by 2-6%. While maintaining an Outperform rating Macquarie acknowledges the stock is no longer looking “cheap” versus peers in the segment, but is not overpriced either. Target is raised to $140 from $120.

Sector: Software & Services.

Target price is $140.00.Current Price is $118.17. Difference: $21.83 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If APT meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).