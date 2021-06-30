Broker News

June 30, 2021

MGR – UBS rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

UBS reviews development submissions for the Willoughby and Harbourside projects to better understand the pre-sales potential of new Sydney apartments.

This results in a de-risked and elevated earnings profile out to FY26. Willoughby’s end value has risen 29% on the back of local market strength while the broker has questions regarding Harbourside around funding and retail options.

UBS retains a Buy rating and raises the target to $3.15 from $2.84.

Sector: Real Estate.

 

Target price is $3.15.Current Price is $2.92. Difference: $0.23 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MGR meets the UBS target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

QUB – Citi rates the stock as Buy

ING – Macquarie rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral

APT – UBS rates the stock as Sell

BHP – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

ISD – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

BLD – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight