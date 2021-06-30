Markets / Video

June 30, 2021

Evening Report: ASX 200 closes out financial year with a modest improvement

By James Tao

While the ASX 200 ended the financial year with a small improvement, it was a much more significant gain over the past 12 months. The benchmark index rallied 24% in FY21 while the broader All Ordinaries index had its best financial year since 1987.

