Evening Report: ASX 200 closes out financial year with a modest improvement

While the ASX 200 ended the financial year with a small improvement, it was a much more significant gain over the past 12 months. The benchmark index rallied 24% in FY21 while the broader All Ordinaries index had its best financial year since 1987.
By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao
