Markets / Video

June 29, 2021

Evening Report: ASX 200 ends lower despite afternoon rally

By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao

There was a sense of déjà vu for local investors with the Aussie market performing similarly to Monday’s action. Like yesterday, the ASX 200 fell early only to turn things around in the afternoon and finish with a modest decline.

About James Tao

View more articles by James Tao →

More Related Articles

Santos Shops Around Part of Dorado Stake

US Banks Forge Ahead with New Payout Policy

ESG: Fad or Future?

Link Lightens PEXA Holding Ahead of IPO

Lunch Report: Aussie shares slide as COVID-19 continues to spread

BHP One Step Closer to Thermal Coal Exit