Broker News

June 29, 2021

BHP – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

BHP Group has divested its 33.3% interest in Cerrejon for US$294m. A -US$80m impairment will be recognised at the FY21 result.

The company will also continue the divestment process for its remaining thermal coal asset in NSW and metallurgical coal assets in the BMC joint venture.

Macquarie observes earnings upgrade momentum remains strong and retains an Outperform rating and $63 target.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $63.00.Current Price is $48.40. Difference: $14.60 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BHP meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

APT – UBS rates the stock as Sell

ISD – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

BLD – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

SXL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ASB – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

CHC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral