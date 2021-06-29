ISD – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

Market share data shows Morgans that competition in the media monitoring space has escalated over the last few months. It shows that Isentia Group’s share of contract value dropped meaningfully in FY21. The share of number of contracts won also fell.

Competitors Streem and Meltwater have taken the bulk of market share, notes the broker. The target price remains at $0.175, which is the level of the current cash takeover offer from Access Intelligence. The Hold rating is unchanged.

Sector: Software & Services.

Target price is $0.18.Current Price is $0.17. Difference: $0.01 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ISD meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).