APT – UBS rates the stock as Sell

Afterpay has launched one-time cards for use at non-integrated merchants such as Amazon. UBS believes this represents an evolution in the company’s revenue model, from merchant fees to affiliate marketing.

The broker considers this a positive development and increases medium term sales assumptions in the US by 29%. The base case now assumes $70bn in underlying sales in existing markets and a further $13bn in sales in new markets by FY25.

The re-evaluation of the sales outlook drives an increase in the target to $42 from $37. UBS maintains a Sell rating on valuation grounds.

Target price is $42.00. Current Price is $119.30.